Martin Grubinger: “Can shape society”

Until your retirement last year, your life as a drummer and percussionist consisted of constant practice, training, self-optimization and dedication - that's not far removed from professional sport, just different. Do you find many parallels between sport and culture?

A lot, actually. Red Bull gives me the opportunity to come into contact with athletes relatively often. Talking to them is not so different from talking to fellow musicians. It starts with the fact that someone who plays top-class sport to the limit has to make similar decisions to a musician as a child. At eight or nine, it's time to give up. Athletes have training camps, competitions and diet plans. We musicians go to orchestra rehearsals, music camps and take part in competitions. Whenever your friends want to go to the swimming pool or on vacation, you have to cancel. We are united by the feeling that we want to subordinate everything to our vision. It doesn't matter whether you want to be an Olympic champion, Formula 1 world champion, top footballer or a great violinist or pianist. That's why we speak the same language and have immediate points of contact. It's never two different worlds, it's where like-minded people meet.