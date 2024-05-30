"Anthem of your life"
Martin Grubinger: “Can shape society”
Using the MyGroove app from Salzburg wonder drummer Martin Grubinger, 50 amateur musicians can sing and play an Austrian national anthem arranged by film composer Hans Zimmer in front of a live audience at this year's Formula 1 GP in Spielberg, Styria. In the "Krone" talk, the 40-year-old explains what the top project is all about.
Salzburg native Martin Grubinger has become a respected world star as a percussionist. He has also enjoyed success as a university professor, politically aware spirit and "Krone" columnist. After decades of traveling, practicing and constantly improving, he pulled the ripcord in 2023 and - to the surprise of many - ended his active career as a drummer at the age of 40. A well-considered decision, as Grubinger not only wanted to have more time for his family, but also to rediscover the joy and innocence he had lost in playing. Along the way, he developed the "MyGroove" app, which allows interested amateur musicians to play songs with world-famous artists, constantly improve their skills and thus become a digital part of an analog rock band.
The blending of digital and analog is also the most important aspect of the project "Die Hymne deines Lebens". Grubinger is looking for 50 amateur musicians via MyGroove to interpret the national anthem with him, film composer Hans Zimmer and numerous top voices such as Anna Buchegger and Nathan Trent at the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria. The world premiere by star composer Zimmer guarantees a very special rock'n'roll experience, with which he wants to set the stage on the Starting Grid on June 30th on fire. Those interested can still take part in the challenge until June 7 and fulfill their dream of a live performance with a world-class star. Grubinger spoke to us in advance about his love of Formula 1, the social mission of his app and how it has helped him rediscover his passion for drumming.
"Krone": Martin, on June 30, the "Anthem of your life" will take place at the Austrian Formula 1 race in Spielberg, Styria. Hans Zimmer, you, selected singers and 50 chosen amateur musicians will reinterpret the Austrian national anthem there. How did this project come about in the first place?
Martin Grubinger: The idea came from Red Bull Motorsport because they had something else planned for the anthem. When we decided to invite amateur musicians, we also knew that we would need a very special, very radiant person to carry the project - that's where Hans Zimmer came in. I asked him in January and he was immediately enthusiastic, which surprised me. Normally, big Hollywood film composers plan two to three years in advance, so we were very lucky. But Hans said straight away that he wanted to interpret the anthem in a more rocking way and set the stage on fire. I thought it was a good idea and then it all happened in quick succession. The scores were made, everything was produced, refined and then integrated into our MyGroove app. It's hard to imagine that you can create a project like this with a Hans Zimmer in just a few weeks. But that's actually what happened in this case.
Did you two know each other beforehand?
Only briefly. He must have been to a few of my concerts without me knowing it. I'm a real fan. There was nothing better for me than his background music for the first scene of "Gladiator", where Russell Crowe fights his way through the Colosseum. Now 50 amateur musicians from all over Austria get to play the anthem together with Hans Zimmer on the starting grid, just before the start of the race. It's an absolute rock star moment and a bit like playing in the same soccer team as Lionel Messi. It's not much different now - because Hans Zimmer is also such a caliber in his guild.
You already played in Spielberg in 2021, so you know this special feeling first-hand. 2024 is still not comparable to it, because corona is far away and everything can take place in full bloom.
The atmosphere there right before the start is very special. The air is on fire, all the teams, mechanics, drivers and even the spectators are tense because it's about to start at any moment. People crowd around and the whole sporting world comes together in the small Styrian community at the starting line. As a big Formula 1 fan myself, I'm thrilled to see Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton up close. For many amateur musicians, the dream of a big performance becomes a reality here and it's a wonderful, unforgettable moment. Music gives us the opportunity to experience something so special together.
People know that you are a declared soccer fan, especially Bayern Munich. Does your heart burn just as much for Formula 1?
I'm a real nerd. I don't miss a single race, qualifying or free practice session, I follow the pre- and post-race reports and the discussions and analysis. For example, last weekend at the Grand Prix in Monaco, where everyone deliberately drove four seconds slower to optimize tire management - I find these tactical considerations totally exciting. (laughs)
So this project is both work and passion for you?
Absolutely. I'm a real Formula 1 fan who really appreciates everything about this sport. I would love to be a Formula 1 team boss or engineer, but unfortunately I don't have the technical knowledge for that. You can't do everything. (laughs)
Until your retirement last year, your life as a drummer and percussionist consisted of constant practice, training, self-optimization and dedication - that's not far removed from professional sport, just different. Do you find many parallels between sport and culture?
A lot, actually. Red Bull gives me the opportunity to come into contact with athletes relatively often. Talking to them is not so different from talking to fellow musicians. It starts with the fact that someone who plays top-class sport to the limit has to make similar decisions to a musician as a child. At eight or nine, it's time to give up. Athletes have training camps, competitions and diet plans. We musicians go to orchestra rehearsals, music camps and take part in competitions. Whenever your friends want to go to the swimming pool or on vacation, you have to cancel. We are united by the feeling that we want to subordinate everything to our vision. It doesn't matter whether you want to be an Olympic champion, Formula 1 world champion, top footballer or a great violinist or pianist. That's why we speak the same language and have immediate points of contact. It's never two different worlds, it's where like-minded people meet.
In both areas, a certain form of celebrity goes hand in hand. Is that sometimes a bit difficult for a down-to-earth person like you to experience?
In my case, it's totally manageable. Especially in the urban centers, I meet people who tell me that they loved going to my concerts and think it's a shame that I've stopped. But that's not comparable to a Marcel Hirscher, who everyone in Austria would recognize. But it's actually wonderful and I think most athletes enjoy it too. There are people who associate a lot of positive things with it when they see you. They might remember a great race or a special concert evening. That's wonderful.
People can still apply and share their skills via your MyGroove app until June 7. How does a full professional like you look at people who are decidedly not professionals and would like to be part of this project?
The most important thing is to enjoy playing. Whether someone puts their guitar fingering higher or lower, the sound is wobbly or the timing isn't perfect, that's all irrelevant. When I see a face and realize that someone is enthusiastic and has put a lot of effort into it, then that inspires me. Some people even sit in front of the camera in Formula 1 gear and really get into it. The lighting is set up perfectly and they give their all to play their part correctly. I don't see it as a profession, like my students at the Mozarteum. We want to train Austria's top musicians, who will then carry the reputation of our musical country out into the world. This is about rewarding enthusiasm for music and not perfection.
Who is actually the jury that ultimately evaluates the results?
That's me. You're sitting in front of the jury right now. (laughs) The important thing is: it's not about finding the best and not everyone has to be a professional. What's important is enthusiasm, the joy of playing and the honest feeling that someone is making music out of passion and can't imagine anything better than being on a world stage with Hans Zimmer on a summer afternoon.
But there's a big difference between standing with Hans Zimmer and you at the Starting Grid in Spielberg and uploading the application video to your app in your living room at home. Will you also be in demand as a psychologist among amateur musicians?
That's why we're also meeting for the "MyGroove Playday" on June 15. There will be workshops, we'll train the set-up and dismantling, the performance on stage and everyone will play their soundtrack again. We do everything we can to make it as pleasant as possible. Of course, the air is on fire on day X, but in Formula 1 everything is timed to perfection and has to fit down to the last detail. However, we are very experienced and in this respect we will organize and pull it off with great composure.
Hans Zimmer himself will arrive on the day of the concert?
No, he will arrive from his vacation the day before and will rehearse with us on stage in the evening. He's a great guy and doesn't just arrive at ten to twelve and then leave again. He takes a lot of time and there are certainly opportunities for people to take photos with him and get autographs.
Is an event like this still a thrill for someone like you who has already traveled the whole world and played in front of every conceivable audience?
I'm not nervous, more like joyfully relaxed. I know roughly what to expect and I see my main task as ensuring that everyone involved is relaxed and can enjoy it all. There's no need to panic. If I could have done this myself as a young lad, it would have been right up my street. It really is a cool event.
This event is of course a great area to make your MyGroove app better known and more accessible. How will "The Anthem of Your Life" promote your product?
People should see that there is something new and ultimately it's about making analog music together. Of course, everyone prepares digitally in the app, but then we give an analog concert together as a band with Hans Zimmer on a big stage. It's important to convey that music is fun and is associated with positive emotions. The app should show young people that practicing the piano can also be fun. When you can play with Robbie Williams' drummer or Gianna Nannini's electric bassist, it's different from dry practicing. You have the feeling that you're playing with a band that explains things to you. There is feedback, you collect points and you immediately feel a sense of achievement. You can qualify for the next level. We want to create momentum with the app.
In the app, real musicians and stars explain how to play their songs and you can become a part of them. What is the rights situation for you?
We ask for a lot of songs and some people turn them down - so we don't take them. But many others are happy that everyone is playing their music and keeping their own legend alive, so to speak. It's important to us that everything is correct and fits. Every song published in the app is properly licensed with all rights holders. There are also apps that get off to a flying start until a lawyer gets in touch and then they take the song out - we definitely don't work like that. We clarify everything exactly in advance. We are still a classic start-up, with all the pros and cons, but we are total idealists and fight to make everything as good as possible.
Do you have some kind of long-term goal with MyGroove? Something where you can realistically go with this project?
Everything is developing a bit in the direction that analog is an important point. We initially thought that people wanted to network, learn and play digitally. In the end, however, they are motivated by the goal of standing on a stage in front of a large audience and showing what they have learned and practiced. You can also see at big concerts that there is a longing for belonging and authenticity. People don't just want to practice in a quiet little room, they want to play with like-minded people and share their experiences. I think that's very nice.
Conversely, this also means that you will probably be seen on stage more often again as a project manager. Will that be the end of your proclaimed live career?
That's the big question, but I see myself more in the background. The people who play drums in the app naturally expect me not to hide, but to be actively involved. Long before I got into classical music, I was just drumming away. I now realize how much I missed that and how much fun it is. Now that I'm retired from live music, I often ask colleagues if they need a drummer, but then they just say: "Here comes the classic again". (laughs) But they don't want to be rude and then keep me on the long bench, it's quite funny anyway.
With MyGroove, are you now looking for a bit of rock'n'roll and pop music, for which there wasn't enough room in your professional career?
You could say that, yes. Above all, I don't have to do anything anymore and that's a big difference. I sit there like a young boy and have fun. Sometimes I sit at home, open the app and just play through all the end levels. It's like a concert setlist. In my profession as a classical drummer, there was so much pressure and you always had to deliver - I lost a lot of my lightness. Now I just really enjoy everything.
You also created your own genre in your profession and enjoyed much more freedom than conventional classical drummers would ever experience. Was the corset still too tight?
For me, at some point everything was said in the profession, the story was told. I played in all the concert halls, with all the orchestras and also an incredible number of world premieres. We played everything we could with "The Percussive Planet" and then everything became a bit repetitive, which led to a certain tiredness. I always wanted to play at the top level, but I could only do that for a certain period of time, otherwise it would have become a bit too much nostalgia. You're probably familiar with this at big concerts, where some artists are clearly stuck in the past and the coolness is no longer there. But who has the courage to tell the artist that it would be better to do something different? Fortunately, I realized that myself.
To what extent was the private life factor decisive for the end of your career? Just that you have more time for your family and can watch your child grow up?
That was also an important factor, of course. A little less traveling and not sitting on planes or in hotels so much. You're in a city even though you're not actually in the city. I used to make fun of those musicians who said they didn't even know where they were in the morning when they were on tour. But that's how I felt at some point. You get from the plane to the shuttle, to the hotel and then to the venue. You no longer realize exactly where you are and at some point it was too much. A lot of things are done with too little attention to music and detail.
I've often asked myself why I used to love playing the drums so much as a young boy. And that's exactly what I'm rediscovering now and I'm really happy about it. Playing concerts is great, but now we have the chance to actually change society. If we can use the app to get lots of girls and boys out there to enjoy music, it will have a completely different social impact than if I give concerts.
You're putting the cart before the horse with MyGroove. Is it about getting the kids into digital first and then bringing them back to analog? With passion and better skills?
That's the core of the app. We want to grab the kids, tell them to forget "Call Of Duty" and TikTok for a moment, grab an instrument and write a song. Then you go into our app and stand on stage with Eko Fresh. You rap live with him. We want to bring together the digital and analog components. In the digital world, we meet and prepare. We really live it up in the analog world. That's when the rock star comes out.
There's every indication that your MyGroove app will become an analog live concert experience.
Exactly, and that will happen in 2025. I can't reveal too much about it yet, but it will take place with great musicians in Vienna at very prominent venues.
Apply until June 7
On June 30, "Die Hymne deines Lebens" by Hans Zimmer and with Martin Grubinger will take to the stage at the Austrian Formula 1 GP at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria. The all-star band, which will perform the Austrian national anthem live before the start of the race, will be supported by 50 amateur musicians selected by Grubinger.
