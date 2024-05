Municipality and landlady squabble in court

Gasthaus Ortsburg in Vorderberg has been successfully serving food for seven years. "A few months ago, however, there was a problem with a guest. That was probably the trigger for the whole dispute," says Elke Kazianka, who has been self-employed for 25 years. And in the meantime, the dispute between the entrepreneur and the municipality, which owns and leases the local castle, has ended up in court. "They want to get rid of me," says the landlady during the "Krone" site inspection.