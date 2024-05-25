Foda: “You never forget that for the rest of your life”

Where the ÖFB team will also play Poland and the Netherlands at the EURO. A legendary arena. Similar to Wembley, where Foda's men narrowly failed to reach the European Championship round of 16 in 2021. "There's no comparison, it was coronavirus back then," says the former team boss. "We'll have completely different support in Berlin. It will be unique. "Neutral guest of honorHe himself has already bought tickets for the Holland game. Before that, he will watch the Romanians - now in his role as Kosovo's team boss.