Amstetten in luck

“The soccer god looked down on us”

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 09:00

The Neutral Arbitration Court of the Bundesliga let bottom team Amstetten rejoice. Because Leoben, Dornbirn and Austria Salzburg did not receive approval, the team from Mostviertel remains in the second division. Horn, meanwhile, extended the contract of coach Philipp Riederer, while Stripfing extended that of goalkeeper Darijo Pecirep.

comment0 Kommentare

After Dornbirn's appeal to the Neutral Court of Arbitration was rejected on Thursday, Stripfing were able to plan for at least another year in the 2nd division. "But we have the ambition to keep our place in the league in sporting terms as well," said sporting director Alex Grünwald, who - almost to the delight of the day - extended the contract with goalscorer Darijo Pecirep, ahead of Friday's derby against FAC.

Pecirep stays in Stripfing (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Edgar Eisner)
Pecirep stays in Stripfing
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Edgar Eisner)

On Friday, Leoben and Austria Salzburg were also finally denied admission for the coming season, meaning that even the whipping boy Amstetten will be spared a trip to the Eastern League. "The soccer god has looked down on us," breathed SKU boss Harald Vetter. "We'll remain humble and learn our lessons," he said, not wasting any time ahead of the second division clash with Vienna. "Now the planning for next season begins."

Amstetten happy about staying in the league (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Hans Oberlaender)
Amstetten happy about staying in the league
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Hans Oberlaender)

The free derby between Horn and St. Pölten is particularly explosive. Because it is already clear before the clash that the Waldviertel side will be ahead of SKN in the final table of the 2nd division for the first time. To put it plainly: the club that was considered the number one relegation candidate before the start of the season fared better than the title contenders, who have been staggering of late.

Philipp Riederer (right) extended his contract at Horn (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger)
Philipp Riederer (right) extended his contract at Horn
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger)

The next serious humiliation for soccer in the provincial capital! "If someone had told me this constellation before the first round, I would have started laughing - because then I would have assumed that we would be promoted to the Bundesliga," says Horn coach Philipp Riederer, whose future has finally been clarified after lengthy negotiations: the 32-year-old's contract has been extended by one year! For Horn, this is certainly the greatest success of the season that ends today. .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Steiner
Hannes Steiner
Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
