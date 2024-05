The path to success of the domestic timber giant

"We describe ourselves as the leading timber trader in Europe and are certainly the only one to operate nationwide," confirms Werner Stix, Managing Director of the Frischeis Group (JAF). With 71 branches in 17 countries and almost 3,000 employees, JAF, which was founded in 1948 and named after its founders Johann and Antonia Frischeis, is as large as it is little known because it only supplies commercial customers such as joineries.