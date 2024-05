“If you don’t want it, you should just say so”

Please wait! The city is sending Sturm and GAK and all their supporters into the next waiting loop. As reported, nothing tangible came out of the last stadium summit - only two feasibility studies (one for an expansion in Liebenau, one for a new building in Puntigam) are to be commissioned. A result is not expected before the end of the year. Slowly but surely, the nerves of those responsible at SK Sturm are starting to fray.