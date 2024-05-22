Very well-paid top Tiwag jobs are in high demand

"Half-hearted and despondent"

The opposition expressed little enthusiasm for the result of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday: "Now the next step must follow," said Green Party leader Mair: "In contrast, Tiwag is now lagging behind others when it comes to investments in photovoltaics, wind power and storage technology." Markus Sint (Liste Fritz) criticized the Mattle proposal to amend the articles of association as "half-hearted and despondent". "The amendment of the Tiwag statutes is a credit to the FPÖ, Liste Fritz and the Greens and not to LH Mattle," emphasized FP leader Markus Abwerzger.