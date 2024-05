Green hatred of Jews? Bizarre dispute over park name

The cancel culture hysteria has taken hold of Vienna's eighth district and is sprouting its strangest blossoms. The focus is on a Viennese woman killed during the Second World War. The Greens believe there could be black marks on the writer's vest. But in fact they know almost nothing about her.

A brief history: Hamerlingpark will be given a new name because the writer Robert Hamerling (1830 to 1889) had anti-Semitic outbursts. According to the original idea, the area was to be called "Alma-Johanna-Koenig-Park". Koenig, born in Prague in 1887, was a poet and storyteller who spent most of her life in Josefstadt and was murdered by the Nazis in a concentration camp in 1942. She was Jewish.