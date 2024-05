This is how dangerous the cult of the midriff is

The sight of Kim Kardashian's (43) famously im-po-sant flipside has already left most people breathless. And now her wasp waist at the Met Gala in New York made it seem impossible to breathe in and out. In a silver gown by Maison Margiela with an XS corsage - laced to the body by John Galliano - the reality TV star was unable to climb stairs or sit in the noble armor, only pose stiffly.