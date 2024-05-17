Severe storms
Whitsun vacation in Lignano falls through this year
Severe storms have already hit Milan and are now also affecting Italy's popular coastal regions.
The Whitsun vacation in the area around Lignano is literally falling through for many Austrians this year. Storms that have already hit Milan hard in the last few days are continuing and could also affect the coastal regions of Italy. In Lombardy, heavy rainfall led to flooding and more than 180 firefighting operations in the capital alone. Emergency services had to erect mobile barriers, among other things, to prevent the worst from happening.
This is particularly worrying for vacationers who want to spend their Whitsun vacations on the beaches of Lignano and the surrounding area - and rightly so. The current forecasts indicate that the weather here could also be unsettled with possible showers and thunderstorms. According to Italy's weather service, Lignano Pineta is expecting showers, especially in the afternoon hours, with temperatures between 17 and 25 degrees. The weather radar shows a similar situation for Lignano Sabbiadoro with 5 millimetres of precipitation within 24 hours.
Alternative offers in demand?
But now indoor attractions in particular are hoping for a rush of visitors. Parco Zoo Punta Verde has a variety of exotic animals on display. For wellness lovers, the Lignano thermal baths and the Mésségue Center are ideal retreats. Udine and Concordia Sagittaria offer museums and historical sites, while Trieste delights with Miramare Castle and other Habsburg architecture.
