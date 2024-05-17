Whitsun vacation in Lignano falls through this year

This is particularly worrying for vacationers who want to spend their Whitsun vacations on the beaches of Lignano and the surrounding area - and rightly so. The current forecasts indicate that the weather here could also be unsettled with possible showers and thunderstorms. According to Italy's weather service, Lignano Pineta is expecting showers, especially in the afternoon hours, with temperatures between 17 and 25 degrees. The weather radar shows a similar situation for Lignano Sabbiadoro with 5 millimetres of precipitation within 24 hours.