Child (5) in the shock room

Girl run over by car: Senior loses his license

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 08:46

A terrible accident late on Wednesday afternoon in Hall in Tyrol: a five-year-old girl was hit by a car and run over. The child suffered serious injuries - apparently including a traumatic brain injury. The 82-year-old driver of the car was brought before the district doctor and had to temporarily surrender his driver's license.

comment0 Kommentare

The terrible accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the Stadtgraben in Hall. The five-year-old was hit by the car of the 82-year-old local man on a side road near the Kurhaus. The girl was probably playing in the bushes between the main road and the side road.

Child pulled out from under the car by first aiders
The pensioner apparently wanted to drive to a bank. "He first drove through the bus stop area in order to then reach the location of the bank with the vehicle on the cobblestone square, which was free to drive on at the time (street bollards moved, note)," reported the police.

Zitat Icon

The child came to rest under the car and was rescued by first responders.

Die Ermittler

Halfway there, the five-year-old girl was then suddenly "hit and run over" by the car. "The child came to rest under the car and was rescued by first responders," the investigators continued.

Admitted to hospital shock room
The child's father set the rescue chain in motion and provided first aid together with passers-by. After first aid at the scene of the accident, the five-year-old was taken by ambulance to the shock room at Innsbruck Hospital with suspected traumatic brain injury.

Driver was brought before a district doctor
The 82-year-old driver was taken to the district doctor. After the examination, the man's driver's license was temporarily revoked. Corresponding charges will follow.

Hubert Rauth
