Climate bonus to be increased to up to 290 euros this year

Payment by bank transfer and RSa letter

As before, payment will be made after the summer - by bank transfer and by post via RSa letter. No application is necessary. To ensure that the climate bonus arrives, citizens can update their account details on finanzonline.at by July 10. The coalition also wants to increase the number of automatic bank transfers when the climate bonus is paid out. This is to be achieved by improving the data basis: data from the personnel administration of federal employees is to be made available for this purpose - the corresponding amendment to the law, which has already been fixed, will also be adopted in plenary on Wednesday.