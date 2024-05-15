Payout after summer
Climate bonus to be increased to up to 290 euros this year
The climate bonus will be paid out in the amount of 145 to 290 euros in 2024. This was announced by the federal government on Wednesday. Last year, it was between 110 and 220 euros. The amount is based on CO2 pricing and will therefore now be adjusted upwards. As in the previous year, payment is to start after the summer.
According to the government, the base amount of the climate bonus will rise to 145 euros in 2024. Including the so-called regional compensation, the payment levels will therefore be 145, 195, 245 and 290 euros. As before, the regional compensation takes into account regional differences in public transport connections and available infrastructure (schools, hospitals, etc.). Those who are still dependent on a car should not be at a disadvantage, said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) on Wednesday after the Council of Ministers meeting.
Climate bonus must be taxed for higher incomes
As in previous years, the bonus will again be paid out to all people who have had their main residence in Austria for more than six months. The social impact is to be increased: this year, the bonus is taxable for annual incomes of more than 66,612 euros. This corresponds to a gross monthly income of around 4750 euros (14 times a year), according to the federal government. In this case, the climate bonus is added to the assessment basis for income tax assessment.
The corresponding legal adjustments to further develop the climate bonus will be submitted to the National Council on Wednesday by means of an amendment and should also be passed in plenary on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Environment.
Payment by bank transfer and RSa letter
As before, payment will be made after the summer - by bank transfer and by post via RSa letter. No application is necessary. To ensure that the climate bonus arrives, citizens can update their account details on finanzonline.at by July 10. The coalition also wants to increase the number of automatic bank transfers when the climate bonus is paid out. This is to be achieved by improving the data basis: data from the personnel administration of federal employees is to be made available for this purpose - the corresponding amendment to the law, which has already been fixed, will also be adopted in plenary on Wednesday.
Gewessler: "CO2 pricing works"
Gewessler said in the press foyer after the Council of Ministers that the price of CO2 is rising every year, while emissions are falling as intended. "The eco-social tax reform is working, CO2 emissions are at an all-time low, CO2 pricing is working," she said. Climate-friendly behavior must be worthwhile, she emphasized. The less CO2 is consumed per person, the more is left over in the end.
