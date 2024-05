A festival for beer lovers at the Gartenrast

"We organized the first beer festivals back in the noughties, before we brewed beer ourselves," recalls Uli Bacher, head of the Shilling Brewery and Gartenrast: "On 17 and 18 May, you can taste beers from Carinthia such as Hirter, Loncium and our Untertwenger neighbors Bierix from 5 pm." Breweries from Upper Austria, the Czech Republic and Franconia (Germany) will also be offering their delicacies.