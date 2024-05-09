Auto-memorized draft

Steiner criticizes Haas:
Kevin Magnussen once again proved to be a team player, slowing down Lewis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix with illegal maneuvers to help Nico Hülkenberg score points. Ex-Haas team boss Günther Steiner, however, criticized the behaviour of his former protégé.
"I think, from a sporting point of view, it's also worth considering what was done there. You have to remain fair, even if you can be aggressive. But this is now the second race in which this little game has been played," the South Tyrolean found clear words on Sky. "I don't think a driver can be proud of ruining someone else's race. I also think that Nico would have finished ahead of Lewis anyway, because he was faster anyway."
"Then at least you're gone"
Over the course of the race, Magnussen collected a total of three 10-second penalties after leaving the track several times. Steiner is also not entirely happy with the interpretation of the rules. "A pit drive-through penalty should be included in the regulations again so that you don't get these 10 seconds. Because once you've got the first 10, it doesn't matter if you get another ten. At least you have to go out there and drive through the pit lane within two laps, then at least you're gone and can't interfere any further," said the 59-year-old.
In fact, Magnussen must have realized after the first penalty that it made no difference whether he got an extra ten, 20 or 30 seconds, and he explained after the race: "All my penalties are deserved, no question, but I had to drive for the team."
"Understand his point of view"
Hamilton, on the other hand, is unlikely to have taken offense at his strategy, with the Mercedes driver showing understanding for the Dane's tactics. "The duel was beyond the pale a few times, but to be honest - I like this tough stuff. That's why I'm not frustrated, I understand his point of view of putting himself at the service of the team," said Hamilton, who ultimately finished the race in sixth place. Magnussen's team spirit went unrewarded, however, with Hülkenberg missing out on the points in eleventh place.
