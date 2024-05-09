Auto-memorized draft

"Then at least you're gone"

Over the course of the race, Magnussen collected a total of three 10-second penalties after leaving the track several times. Steiner is also not entirely happy with the interpretation of the rules. "A pit drive-through penalty should be included in the regulations again so that you don't get these 10 seconds. Because once you've got the first 10, it doesn't matter if you get another ten. At least you have to go out there and drive through the pit lane within two laps, then at least you're gone and can't interfere any further," said the 59-year-old.