Memories of 2022

Will the Lustenau fans have to look at Innsbruck's Tivoli on Saturday with as much trepidation as the tentacle looks at the SpongeBob world? Because it's not just conspiracy buffs who are wondering: Will the two clubs go head-to-head on Saturday and agree on a draw? Then Altach would be saved, Austria would definitely be relegated and Wattens would not be too hurt by the loss of points. Especially as WSG already traveled to the Cashpoint Arena with a B team in their last match in 2022, the home side won 2:1 and Admira were relegated in the end.