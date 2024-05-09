School with a heart: 900 benches for children in Africa

More than a proud result and an instructive lesson

"Nobody had expected the result of 27,000 euros, or the equivalent of 900 school desks," says the aid organization happily. The pupils and the team of religious education teachers were rightly proud when the donation cheque was presented at a small ceremony a few days ago. "This large sum is of course incredible, but what is even more important for us is that the children and young people have used the topic to help people who were not lucky enough to be born in a country as rich as Austria," Ziller and Pleger explain in unison.