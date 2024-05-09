27,000 euros collected
School with a heart: 900 benches for children in Africa
An incredible 27,000 euros were collected by Tyrolean pupils for a project in Uganda. This will enable no less than 900 school desks to be produced in Africa. The cheque was recently handed over at a small ceremony.
Pupils from BRG Adolf-Pichler-Platz in Innsbruck really showed their heart! For two months, they collected money for the organization "Children a Chance" in Uganda through various campaigns.
Under the motto "A place to learn", the team of religious education teachers led by Johannes Scheicher asked the young people to think about whether and in what way they would like to contribute to financing urgently needed school furniture for disadvantaged children in East Africa - and they were immediately enthusiastic.
Motivated by a presentation by their classmate Simon Ziller, whose parents founded "Children a Chance" 16 years ago, the ideas for raising money were many and varied. "Music was played in front of the Golden Roof, cakes were sold in various shopping arcades, parish coffees were held and a daily school buffet was organized in the Bundesrealgymnasium itself," said the association's founders Gabi Ziller and Stefan Pleger enthusiastically. All the activities were reported on an Instagram page set up by the pupils themselves.
It was a special lesson in social learning for everyone involved. Namely, that the commitment of each individual makes a difference and that we can make the world a little fairer through our actions
Stefan Pleger
Apprentices produced school desks directly on site
For every 30 euros that the hard-working collectors "earned", wood was purchased in Uganda and a school bench was produced in one of the vocational schools of Tyrolean aid organizations with the local carpentry apprentices.
More than a proud result and an instructive lesson
"Nobody had expected the result of 27,000 euros, or the equivalent of 900 school desks," says the aid organization happily. The pupils and the team of religious education teachers were rightly proud when the donation cheque was presented at a small ceremony a few days ago. "This large sum is of course incredible, but what is even more important for us is that the children and young people have used the topic to help people who were not lucky enough to be born in a country as rich as Austria," Ziller and Pleger explain in unison.
The fact that particularly committed pupils were even named as donors on the school desks produced in Uganda was of course an additional motivation to make the effort. "It was a special lesson in social learning for everyone involved. Namely, that the commitment of each individual makes a difference and that we can make the world a little fairer through our actions," Stefan Pleger is convinced.
More information about the organization can be found at www.kinderneinechance.at
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.