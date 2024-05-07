Giant trial deals with enormous social fraud

Front companies and lies

Workers registered with the two funds had been employed and integrated by bogus companies due to untruthful specifications according to their registrations, but had actually worked for two other companies. "The four defendants are alleged to be accomplices and backers of this fraud vehicle," said judge and spokesman for the Linz Regional Court, Walter Eichinger. "The list of witnesses alone runs to several pages - this is a really difficult and complicated economic trial with a great deal of damage!"