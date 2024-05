This is how life-threatening the “train surfing” trend is

If you search online, you can even find outdated websites with precise instructions and information for train surfers. It is an extreme sport like skydiving or mountaineering, they say. With one big advantage: it is free and therefore affordable for everyone. A "hobby" that is seen as both a thrill and a test of courage. Nevertheless, caution is still urged: good preparation is the be-all and end-all, but overestimating oneself is poison.