Secret transcripts
“Blue bomb”? What Pascuttini wants to reveal
At the weekend, transcripts of a secretly recorded tape in the "Steier-Finanzcausa" caused a stir. The "Krone" has obtained further secret transcripts of the long evening, which are likely to make political waves nationwide in view of Alexis Pascuttini's appearance in the U Committee. Meanwhile, the ongoing dispute between the ÖVP and FPÖ in the U Committee will soon have its first legal consequences. An overview.
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Thomas Sila, a former business partner of the current FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, should have appeared before the U-Committee on red-blue abuse of power and reported on his fiduciary contracts with Kickl. He should have, because just like Kickl, who was also invited and canceled due to a mountain tour, Sila will also not appear in parliament.
"Single perpetrator theory" disproved?
All the more reason for Pascuttini, another of the day's witnesses, to be in the spotlight. The former Freedom Party member will certainly appear and have a lot of explosive information to tell about the blue "Styrian financial scandal" and party grandees. Transcripts of a tape were already circulating in various media at the weekend, according to which Matthias Eder is said to have retracted statements in his self-report that he had used money from the city party and the local council club for himself during a chance meeting at a sausage stand on Graz's main square.
Four members of the Korruptionsfreie Grazer Gemeinderatsklub (KFG), including KFG leader Alexis Pascuttini and Jasmin Hans, met Eder by chance, involved him in a conversation and recorded it. And on this secretly recorded tape, it all sounded completely different. "Of course it wasn't just me! How could I have laundered 700,000 euros on my own? Who would believe that? I did what I was told, you serve your master!" it suddenly said. The "Krone" has further transcripts.
