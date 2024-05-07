Clearing for a cycle path?
Where conservationists fear for an ancient avenue of trees
In the middle of the breeding season, chainsaws will be screeching in Klosterneuburg - green giants are to be sacrificed for a cycle path
The felling crews are due to arrive today. Then the beautiful avenue on Kierlinger Straße will be botanical history. Then the foliage will be gone and everything here will be more than bare," says local resident Oliver John P., who regularly cycles here to visit his mother-in-law.
Bad news for the breeding season
Bird conservationists from the city are also saddened. The breeding season is currently in full swing. The ornithologists fear that nests with young will fall to the ground along with the green giants and the newly hatched birds will perish in agony.
But there is no way around clearing the more than ten trees. It has been announced on one of the trunks that it will have to make way for infrastructural measures - i.e. closing a gap in the cycle path.
These trees are obviously perfectly healthy. I am stunned that the city council wants to cut down these green methuselahs so easily.
Ein regelmäßig vorbei radelnder Anrainer
In order to calm the eco-minds, the replacement planting of climate-friendly plants has been announced. However, it will be a small eternity on earth before these can fulfill their function as shade providers.
