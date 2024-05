Mountain rescuers were on duty more often again in 2023

5.6 percent more missions than in the previous year

And so the past year was an intensive one for the volunteer mountain rescuers, who were called out on a total of 730 missions in 2023. That is 5.6 percent more than in the previous year. In the process, 662 people were searched for or rescued from alpine emergencies. The volunteers spent 9053 hours on these missions. The sniffer noses of the dog teams were also in demand 23 times. In addition, 118 missions were carried out as part of piste rescue services, 34 missions as first responders and 147 standby services at various events. The air rescue service had slightly less to do than in the previous year, "only" having to fly 1389 missions, 13 percent less than in the previous year.