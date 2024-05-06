Right-wing populist wins presidential election in Panama

Panama's economic growthslows down

The rapid economic growth of recent years in Panama has recently slowed down. A drought has reduced shipping traffic through the Panama Canal. Social inequality was an issue in the election campaign, as was Panama's situation as a transit country for many migrants on their way to the USA. The 64-year-old Mulino, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Security and Justice, said he wanted to stop the crossing of the Darién jungle from Colombia to Panama - more than half a million people used the dangerous migration route last year.