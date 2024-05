Mom ideally replaces record-breaking striker ahead of title hit

Now it's down to the wire! SG Tennengau (7:0 in Elsbethen) and FC Pinzgau 1b (4:0 against Schladming) got themselves in the mood for the women's league title match on Saturday with resounding victories. Curious: Both teams were missing their striker. While Saalfelden ordered Sarah Eder up top, where she also scored in league two, league record scorer Nina Seethaler was only on the bench for Tennengau. Others took advantage of the practice. Krissi Pfeiffer, one of the two moms, came off the bench and scored twice.