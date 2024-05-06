Rent usury
Romanian ripped off his own compatriots in the Ländle
A Romanian citizen rented two houses in Vorarlberg and rented them out to fellow countrymen at horrendous prices: trial at Feldkirch provincial court.
Since Friday, a Romanian (52) has been on trial at the Feldkirch Regional Court for extortion of money and property. According to the public prosecutor, the invalid pensioner had rented a house in Lustenau and paid 1400 euros plus operating costs. He then rented the property "under the table" to Romanian compatriots and thus made himself a lucrative additional income.
When the police asked the owner of the house and he confronted the Romanian because of the numerous strangers in the house, he claimed that he was only visiting. When the accused is arrested for another matter, the ripped-off victims press charges. The accused is said to have demanded between 350 and 500 euros in rent per person per month. Which is why the public prosecutor's office assumes at least 5,000 euros in income.
"I did not know"
The Romanian is also alleged to have enriched himself to the maximum by renting out a second property up to the roof gable. "I also had renovation costs. A new electricity box had to be installed by municipal decree. The shower was renovated," he says, justifying the rental income. He can't show any bills: "Oh, I didn't know I still needed them."
"Administrative assistance" of a special kind
The Romanian, who has several previous convictions, is also said to have ripped off tenants who did not speak German when dealing with the authorities by collecting commissions for his help. He is said to have helped one victim with a loan and demanded 40 percent commission in return. He also denies this. The trial was adjourned.
Chantal Dorn
The accused acted clueless in court
