What you should bear in mind when camping

"We are getting more and more inquiries from newcomers and young campers who want to go camping for the first time. My tip: find out about the country or region and the respective camping rules before you travel and plan your route well," recommends Tomas Mehlmauer, President of the Austrian Camping Club (ÖCC). "With the increasing popularity of camping, the camping community is also growing - an exchange with experienced camping professionals can help immensely and make the first camping vacation easier."