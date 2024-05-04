Styrian sold cars that never existed

First handover of money, no car

The skilled worker has to answer for serious fraud at Eisenstadt Regional Court. And this is how it happened: He advertised a Ford Transit on willhaben.at. Purchase price: 1800 euros. A man from Burgenland contacted him and they met the next day. Without ever having seen the vehicle, the interested party signed the purchase contract and gave the seller 1800 euros in cash. The Ford Transit was ready for collection in western Styria, he was told.