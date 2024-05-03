Vorteilswelt
Salzburg League

Meetings of old acquaintances in the spotlight

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 15:00

Today, Friday, Siezenheim host goalkeeper "ex" SAK in the battle to stay in the Salzburg League and a former professional visits his former home. The first team meets the last in a derby.

comment0 Kommentare

Three of the four duels at the start of the 23rd Salzburg League round are characterized by the title duel and relegation race. At the same time, it's a duel between old acquaintances.

It starts with Thalgau against Seekirchen. The Wallers must win to keep their mini-title chance alive in the Wednesday showdown against Kuchl. Ex-professional Fabian Neumayr returns to his old stomping ground. He was loaned out to the now relegation-threatened Thalgau side from 2016 to '19 and, with 67 goals in 75 appearances, played a significant part in the village club's upswing, which culminated in the 2023 championship title.

Siezenheim keeper Günter Leindecker's SAK past goes back even further: "My colleague Groiß and I are looking forward to a reunion. But there's not much connection left," says the 31-year-old, who is friends with former team player Junuzovic. Despite having a ten-point lead, he doesn't see the suburbs "as the favorites by any means." But one thing is clear: "Losing is not an option today." The goal is to secure relegation as quickly as possible.

A different kind of fraternal duel
Recently, leaders Kuchl have always been on top, and today they are in action in the derby against bottom team Adnet almost at the same time as Seekirchen. Visiting coach Gerhard will face Kuchl's ex-professional Michael Perlak in a brotherly duel.

Today: Salzburg League: Thalgau - Seekirchen (18), SAK - Siezenheim, Kuchl - Adnet, Hallein - Grödig (all 19).

Walter Hofbauer
Walter Hofbauer
