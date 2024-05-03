Meetings of old acquaintances in the spotlight

Siezenheim keeper Günter Leindecker's SAK past goes back even further: "My colleague Groiß and I are looking forward to a reunion. But there's not much connection left," says the 31-year-old, who is friends with former team player Junuzovic. Despite having a ten-point lead, he doesn't see the suburbs "as the favorites by any means." But one thing is clear: "Losing is not an option today." The goal is to secure relegation as quickly as possible.