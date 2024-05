For Rapid: triumph or total loss

The 5. June 1995: Austria had just joined the EU; payments were made in schillings; Thomas Muster marched to his triumph at the French Open in Paris; Bill Clinton was US president; Siemens launched the first SMS-capable cell phone; Vienna was still allowed to host a Champions League final (Ajax bent Milan); Scatman ruled the Ö3 charts; Gianluca Vialli was considered the most expensive footballer in the world with a transfer fee of 227 million (schillings, not euros) and Peter Guggi shot Rapid to Cup victory with his 1:0 against Leoben to win the cup ...