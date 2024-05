Achieve your dream figure faster with the “afterburn effect”

If you want to fight stubborn fat deposits, there is no getting around regular exercise. The good news for all "couch potatoes": training pays off twice over. Because if you make yourself comfortable after physical activity, you burn calories for up to three more days. What sounds almost like a dream is based on the so-called afterburn effect, also known as EPOC (excess post exercise oxygen consumption) or afterburn effect. And so you too can use it to achieve your summer figure in time: