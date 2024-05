There’s a time for everything, including gardening

It's blooming, chirping and humming. Spring has arrived and the gardening season has begun. To make the green oasis on your doorstep the perfect haven of peace in summer, you can already get started. "This year we are 14 days to three weeks ahead," says Manfred Putz, Managing Director of Grünes Tirol, the association of Tyrolean fruit and horticultural associations, "which means you can already do a lot of things that normally only happen later."