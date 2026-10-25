Steyr Motors Up for Sale: “Very Turbulent Years”

Ownership shifted from China to Europe

Steyr Motors manufactures specialty engines, primarily for military vehicles. The planned takeover marks another chapter in a turbulent history. In the 1990s, the engine division was first spun off from the former Steyr-Daimler-Puch industrial group and sold to Frank Stronach’s Magna. Several changes in ownership followed: In 2012, the Steyr-based company was acquired by the Chinese investment group Phoenix Tree; in 2018, following bankruptcy, it was acquired by the French defense contractor Thales; and in 2022, it was acquired by the German investment firm Mutares. Finally, in 2024, the company went public.

“Turbulent Years”

“The last few years have been very, very turbulent,” admits Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors. And the upcoming sale to the U.S. company Red Cat wasn’t necessarily planned: “When you’re publicly traded, any investor can make a takeover bid. That’s exactly what happened in this case.” Cassutti welcomes the sale, however, because the market for unmanned watercraft—in which Red Cat operates—is set to “grow massively.” In the medium term, this could increase engine production in Steyr by 3,000 units per year. By way of comparison: Last year, Steyr Motors produced 1,200 engines.