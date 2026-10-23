Kasberg executives sound the alarm: “We’re facing the end!”

According to Karl Drack and Michael Stadler, the board members of the “Lebenswertes Almtal” development cooperative, the plan to save the Kasberg is in danger of falling through at the last minute. The takeover of Almtal Bergbahnen by Traunsee Touristik GmbH—a wholly owned subsidiary of OÖ Seilbahnholding—is still not on track. “According to information from the parties involved, a new lease agreement has not yet been concluded with one of the affected landowners. According to the acquisition agreement, which has already been signed, the agreement is not legally valid until all new lease agreements have been finalized. The deadline for this is October 31,” the duo stated.