Deadline is approaching
Kasberg executives sound the alarm: “We’re facing the end!”
Once again, alarm bells are ringing in the Almtal! According to the board members of the “lebenswertes Almtal” development cooperative, the planned takeover of Kasberg by the state is in danger of falling through at the last minute. A new lease agreement could not be reached with one of the affected landowners. The deadline is October 31.
According to Karl Drack and Michael Stadler, the board members of the “Lebenswertes Almtal” development cooperative, the plan to save the Kasberg is in danger of falling through at the last minute. The takeover of Almtal Bergbahnen by Traunsee Touristik GmbH—a wholly owned subsidiary of OÖ Seilbahnholding—is still not on track. “According to information from the parties involved, a new lease agreement has not yet been concluded with one of the affected landowners. According to the acquisition agreement, which has already been signed, the agreement is not legally valid until all new lease agreements have been finalized. The deadline for this is October 31,” the duo stated.
Demand Not Met
They are disappointed that their demand for a “share deal” was not met. According to them, the state holding company should have taken over the entire Almtal Bergbahnen company, including all rights and obligations—and thus all existing contracts such as IT, energy, insurance, employment contracts, cable car concessions, etc.—right down to the lease agreements with the landowners. “Despite repeated warnings on our part regarding future contractual problems, the state’s representatives—namely, the management of Landesholding and Seilbahnholding, along with their legal counsel—insisted on an ‘asset deal’—that is, merely the acquisition of the land, cable cars, lifts, other facilities, and inventory,” said Drack and Stadler.
Seasonal preparations have stalled
According to them, preparations for the season around the Kasberg have also stalled: “Since TTG is not undertaking any marketing activities for the Kasberg until the takeover agreement becomes legally binding, and since there is still no advance sale of season passes despite numerous requests from the public, a regular start to the season in early December seems a long way off.” Mayor Klaus Kramesberger (SP) also confirms this: “People can’t buy season passes until everything is settled. We hope the negotiations will be wrapped up soon.”
Should the takeover fail, the sad end result of the deal would be the end of preseason preparations and the dismantling of the facilities.
Karl Drack und Michael Stadler, Fördergenossenschaft
Drack and Stadler see it in more dramatic terms: “If the takeover were to fail now because a new lease agreement with a landowner could not be finalized, our negotiating partners from the state would have completely thwarted the political will of the state government and the state legislature. A cancellation of the takeover, the end of preseason preparations, and the resulting start of facility dismantling would then be the sad outcome of this deal.”
Discussions with the landowners are ongoing. . We are confident that we will reach a solution here as well by the agreed-upon deadline,
Christiane Frauscher, designierte Wirtschaftslandesrätin
Christiane Frauscher (VP), the designated State Councilor for Economic Affairs, rejects the criticism: “The acquisition is taking place as an asset deal. This protects the public sector. Liabilities not expressly assumed remain with the previous owner company.” In a share deal, the state would have to assume all legacy liabilities. Frauscher is confident that a solution will be reached with the property owner.
A Clear “Yes” to the Kasberg
Frauscher emphasizes that the state remains firmly committed to its goal of preserving the Kasberg as an important family ski resort for the region. “The state legislature’s resolution of October 1 laid the financial groundwork for this. As a first step, a funding framework of up to ten million euros is available for the years 2026 through 2028 to cover the acquisition, operation, and necessary investments. In addition, up to seven million euros have been earmarked for personnel, decommissioning, and reclamation obligations. Nothing has changed regarding this course of action.”
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