LIVE starting at 9 p.m.: LASK vs. Sporting in Lisbon

In its third attempt, LASK is aiming to earn its first point in the Champions League at the very venue where it once had a moment of glory in European competition. The Linz-based team, which has yet to secure a win, is on the road today against Sporting Lisbon in the third round of the group stage. The Portuguese side has so far taken maximum points from its two appearances in the Champions League. Six months ago, Sporting reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they were eliminated by Arsenal.