The FPÖ Annoyed the People’s Party with This Move

FPÖ Registered a “Rally”

Of course, there wasn’t much joy at ÖVP headquarters. But the party’s hands were tied, as the FPÖ had pulled a trick out of its bag. It had registered the press conference in advance as an official rally. Incidentally, according to information from the “Krone,” the fact that the event had to be postponed by one day was less due to “health reasons,” as the FPÖ claimed, and more because the Vienna State Parliament was in session. And while the State Parliament is in session, outdoor rallies are prohibited within a 300-meter radius of Vienna City Hall. Registration does not change this. Section 7 of the Assembly Act regulates this “restricted zone.”