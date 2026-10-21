Drama and 6 Goals
Champions League: Scandal at Soccer Spectacle in Paris
It was the soccer spectacle everyone had been expecting on Matchday 3 of the Champions League! Paris Saint-Germain defeated FC Barcelona 4–2 in a spectacular match on Tuesday evening. However, the “massacre” choreography by PSG fans has left many shaking their heads.
With a blood-soaked giant banner—just a few days before Halloween—the Paris Saint-Germain supporters drew attention to themselves. Shortly before kickoff, the fans unveiled a display featuring a masked man wearing a PSG jersey and holding a chainsaw. He is seen sawing through the Spanish champions’ crest. The bloody banner also bears the text: “Massacre à la parisienne” (in English: “Massacre, Paris-style”).
Too much of a good thing? Some fans are calling it a “tasteless” stunt. As reported by the Catalan daily “Sport,” FC Barcelona officials were also angered by the display. There is even talk of a possible complaint to UEFA. Could the banner even have repercussions for the top French club?
SetsNew Club RecordOne thing is certain: Tuesday’s blockbuster match fully lived up to expectations. Paris, the winner of the last two Champions League tournaments, secured a 4-2 victory over FC Barcelona and remains undefeated after the third match of the group stage.
PSG thus defeated another top-tier opponent after Manchester City. With 13 consecutive unbeaten matches in the Champions League, the French side matched a club record set during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons. For PSG, it was their seventh consecutive competitive victory and their third straight win against Barcelona.
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