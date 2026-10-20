The Voice of Carinthia
Survey: Share Your Opinion and Win Vignettes!
What do you think about Carinthia? What are the main issues, and what’s working really well? And what needs to change before the 2027 municipal council and mayoral elections? Tell us what you think, and with a little luck, you could win one of three vignettes.
Do you want to finally make your voice heard? Do you want to help shape this region, further develop it, and make it a better place to live? And, as a bonus, win a vignette for next year? Then join the conversation! Log in to krone.at or create an account on krone.at—find out how to do thathere. Then answer the questions (see below)—there are no wrong answers! It takes no more than four minutes to participate.
We’ll be raffling off three digital annual vignettes for passenger cars among all participants—and of course, this includes users who have already filled out our “The Voice of Carinthia” survey in recent weeks. You can participate in the survey through November 1, 2026. You can find the terms and conditions here.
Your answers will remain anonymous!
Don’t worry: Your responses cannot be traced—your anonymity is guaranteed. The requirement to register on krone.at is an important technical restriction: This helps us prevent targeted manipulation—for example, ensuring that individual people cannot cast their vote as many times as they like or that “The Voice of Carinthia” is not skewed by automated multiple entries. Only those with an active profile on krone.at can participate in the survey. And: Each profile can participate only once.
If you have any questions about registration or the survey at www.krone.at, please contact us at kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at or 057060/52040.
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