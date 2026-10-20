Survey: Share Your Opinion and Win Vignettes!

Do you want to finally make your voice heard? Do you want to help shape this region, further develop it, and make it a better place to live? And, as a bonus, win a vignette for next year? Then join the conversation! Log in to krone.at or create an account on krone.at—find out how to do thathere. Then answer the questions (see below)—there are no wrong answers! It takes no more than four minutes to participate.