Child Abuse Material Sent as “Stickers”

“Don’t Just Impose Bans”

Other online phenomena, such as the “tradwife” movement, the “manosphere,” or “The Com,” also pose major threats. The latter is a loose umbrella term for nihilistic instigators on the internet. They “lure” their victims with excessive affection and attention before blackmailing them into committing property damage, arson, animal cruelty, self-harm, or even suicide. “It’s important not just to set rules for children, but to explore the internet together with them. If their basic needs—namely, recognition, attention, social relationships, and attachment—aren’t met, they’re much more vulnerable to such dangers,” says Chief Inspector Kerstin Matschiner of the Crime Prevention Division at the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA OÖ).