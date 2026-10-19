Wels Can Officially Call Itself the Capital for 42 Days

Carefully Refined

“The award is both recognition and a mandate to continue developing the Wels Christmas World with sensitivity,” says Peter Jungreithmair, head of city marketing, as he announces a series of new features: The Mountain Christmas on Stadtplatz will extend all the way to the City Hall fountain. A new, glittering ice-skating rink will be set up in front of the eight-meter-tall illuminated Christ Child statue on Stadtplatz. For the first time, Minoritenplatz will also be included with a crafts market. The Path of Lights also entices visitors with new attractions. In total, Welser Christkindl GmbH invested 500,000 euros in expanding the infrastructure.