Tapir Birth at the Zoo
A Break from Birth Control Leads to a Surprise New Arrival
The unexpected often happens—even in the animal kingdom. At Schmiding Zoo in Krenglbach near Wels, the female lowland tapir “Lucy” gave birth to a male calf a few days ago. Little “Yaku” sports a striped camouflage coat and is already on display for visitors.
“Yaku’s arrival came as a big surprise, because we actually hadn’t planned on having any more tapir offspring at this time,” explains zookeeper Can Hasibe from Schmiding Zoo. A brief break from birth control was apparently put to good use.
As part of the European Endangered Species Program (EEP), the births of lowland tapirs are carefully coordinated. Since the population in European zoos is already well established, no further offspring were currently planned for “Lucy” and the male tapir “Poroto.” Poroto was therefore given hormonal birth control.
Supply Shortages of Contraceptive Medication
However, due to supply shortages of the necessary medication, the treatment had to be temporarily suspended for a short time at the end of 2025—an opportunity that Poroto apparently knew how to make the most of.
“Even though this was already our third tapir birth, it’s always something special when a baby is born,” says keeper Hasibe happily.
Distinctive Stripe Pattern
Mom “Lucy” is attentively caring for her baby, who began nursing shortly after birth. Tapirs are born surprisingly well-developed. Their fur is particularly striking: While adult lowland tapirs are predominantly brown, their young have a distinctive striped pattern and spots.
First Name Means “Water”
This pattern serves as camouflage in the South American rainforest and fades over the course of the first few months of life. Yaku’s name also has a connection to South America: in the indigenous Quechua language, “Yaku” means “water”—fitting for an excellent swimmer, since tapirs enjoy spending time in the water.
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