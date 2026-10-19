Win Tickets to the 2026 State Wine Launch

Under the motto “Kremstal Calling—It’s Time for the Dedication!”, the event combines the time-honored wine dedication ceremony with a modern, casual celebration. Austrian actor Markus Freistätter—known for his roles in many TV productions such as *SOKO Donau* and *Tatort*, as well as for his performances on numerous festival stages—has been secured as the wine’s patron. The solemn blessing of the wine will be performed by Provost Petrus Stockinger of Herzogenburg Abbey. Young winemakers from the Kremstal will present their wines that evening, showcasing the region’s diversity, quality, and vibrancy. Following the official ceremony, the regional wine christening will transition directly into a club night with a DJ and a festive atmosphere.