GOURMET CONTEST
Win Tickets to the 2026 State Wine Launch
On Friday, November 13, 2026, starting at 7 p.m., the Dominican Church in Krems will become a gathering place for wine enthusiasts, young winemakers, and anyone who wants to celebrate the new vintage together. With the “Krone,” you can be there as a guest of honor!
Under the motto “Kremstal Calling—It’s Time for the Dedication!”, the event combines the time-honored wine dedication ceremony with a modern, casual celebration. Austrian actor Markus Freistätter—known for his roles in many TV productions such as *SOKO Donau* and *Tatort*, as well as for his performances on numerous festival stages—has been secured as the wine’s patron. The solemn blessing of the wine will be performed by Provost Petrus Stockinger of Herzogenburg Abbey. Young winemakers from the Kremstal will present their wines that evening, showcasing the region’s diversity, quality, and vibrancy. Following the official ceremony, the regional wine christening will transition directly into a club night with a DJ and a festive atmosphere.
The wine launch, with its new look, is designed above all to appeal to a younger audience and inspire enthusiasm for Lower Austrian wine. The aim is to further highlight the high quality, the fresh ideas, and the great passion with which these young winemakers work. The unique atmosphere of the Dominican Church provides the perfect setting for an evening that reimagines wine tradition. The festive wine christening, the wine presentation, and the clubbing come together in a contemporary format that brings generations together and inspires a desire to celebrate together and enjoy Lower Austrian wine.
Enter to Win
With the “Krone,” you can now win 4 sets of 2 complimentary tickets for this “wine treat.” The complimentary tickets include food and drinks and are each worth 50 euros! Don’t miss out on this fall highlight—enter now! The entry deadline is November 3 at 9:00 a.m.
Want to double your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Lower Austria” newsletter who enter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.