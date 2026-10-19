ÖFB Star in the Spotlight
“Embarrassing” Loss—But Support for Alaba
David Alaba disappointed in his first start for Udinese Calcio in Italy’s Serie A and drew sharp criticism from the Italian sports media following the 0-3 home loss to Lecce. However, he received support from coach Kosta Runjaic.
“Alaba struggled against Lecce’s attackers. It’s obvious that he’s not yet at his best,” wrote the “Gazzetta dello Sport.” The “Corriere dello Sport” offered a similar assessment: “Udinese’s defense, with Alaba, was asleep at the wheel and began to falter more and more under Lecce’s attacks. After that, Lecce increasingly dominated the field.” “Tuttosport” also didn’t mince words: “Despite Alaba’s effort from the very first minute, Udinese’s defeat is simply embarrassing.”
Udinese Fans React with Loud Boos
After their fifth consecutive loss, Udinese fans reactedwithloudboos. After the game and the fans’ protests, captain Jesper Karlström, goalkeeper Daniele Padelli, and sporting director Gökhan Inler sought to speak with the angry fans. “Tuttosport” also described the tense situation at the club: “The atmosphere at Udinese is incredibly tense. Five consecutive losses are unacceptable even for the most loyal tifosi.”
As a result, coach Kosta Runjaic is also coming under increasing pressure. “Runjaic’s fate will be decided in the next few hours. He bears significant responsibility for this defeat,” commented “Gazzetta dello Sport.” Following the disastrous performance, the coach is facing massive criticism. “The fans booed a lifeless, soulless team that failed to respond to adversity. Defeats are part of the game, but losses like this really sting,” the paper noted.
Runjaic, who is in his third season coaching Udinese, was self-critical. “I am responsible for these five consecutive losses. I will speak with the club and make decisions. That was the worst performance since I’ve been at Udinese. We were too naive in many situations and made serious mistakes. This isn’t about bad luck; the performance was absolutely terrible,” the coach admitted.
Runjaic Stands Behind Alaba
At the same time, the 55-year-old defended his decision to start Alaba. The Austrian was one of the few players who still fought hard in the first half.
“Otherwise, the team didn’t play its best and made too many mistakes,” Runjaic admitted. Earlier this week, Alaba made his debut for Udinese in the 73rd minute of their 1-2 loss to Torino.
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