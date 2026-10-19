Cyberattack on Smart Home Specialist Loxone

Who is behind this cyberattack?

Little is known so far about the masterminds behind the cyberattack on Loxone. The alleged perpetrators are operating under the name “Samurai.” It is unclear whether a new hacker group or already known cybercriminals are behind this. In any case, the extortionists are putting Loxone under time pressure: According to their message, the allegedly stolen data will be published on Thursday, October 22, if no agreement is reached before then.