Takeover Offer
U.S. Drone Company Seeks to Acquire Steyr-Based Engine Manufacturer
The U.S. drone developer Red Cat Holdings plans to acquire the publicly traded Steyr Motors—a manufacturer of engines primarily for the defense industry—and has submitted a voluntary public takeover bid for all shares of the Upper Austrian company. The Steyr location is to remain in operation.
The offer price is set at 39 euros per Steyr share in cash, as the U.S. company announced early Monday morning. Steyr Motors’ closing price on the Vienna Stock Exchange on Friday was 30.50 euros, with a market capitalization of 160.30 million euros.
Red Cat is a U.S. provider of drone and robotics solutions for defense and national security. The Austrian B&C Group holds a 15 percent stake in Steyr Motors; the remaining shares are in free float. According to a press release from Red Cat, the anchor shareholder, the B&C Group, supports the takeover bid.
Takeover talks have so far been unsuccessful
Takeover talks between Red Cat and Steyr Motors had already become public in the summer, though they had not yet led to a result at that time. The U.S. company is interested in Steyr Motors. The Upper Austrian company is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of high-performance engines for specialized military vehicles, maritime applications, and auxiliary power units for battle tanks and locomotives. Last year, the Upper Austrian company reported revenue of approximately 48.5 million euros. In the medium term, Steyr plans to grow significantly due to major global investments in the defense sector. Most recently, the company employed approximately 130 people.
Steyr location to remain
If Red Cat succeeds in acquiring Steyr Motors, the U.S. company says it intends to maintain and further expand Steyr as an Austrian center of excellence. Manufacturing, research, and development would remain in Steyr. The planned transaction is about “supporting Steyr Motors’ growth,” according to Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. Steyr Motors CEO Julian Cassutti welcomes the planned acquisition. “I support this move and intend to tender my own Steyr shares as part of the offer as well,” said the CEO.
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