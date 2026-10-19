U.S. Drone Company Seeks to Acquire Steyr-Based Engine Manufacturer

Takeover talks have so far been unsuccessful

Takeover talks between Red Cat and Steyr Motors had already become public in the summer, though they had not yet led to a result at that time. The U.S. company is interested in Steyr Motors. The Upper Austrian company is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of high-performance engines for specialized military vehicles, maritime applications, and auxiliary power units for battle tanks and locomotives. Last year, the Upper Austrian company reported revenue of approximately 48.5 million euros. In the medium term, Steyr plans to grow significantly due to major global investments in the defense sector. Most recently, the company employed approximately 130 people.