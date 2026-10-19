Sturm Boss Rants About “Foreign Tourists”

“Well, we condemn this in the strongest possible terms. There is absolutely no excuse for this. I think today is a celebration of soccer. There are so many people here; we have a full house. I think the fans have also become increasingly accustomed to experiencing this Graz derby again, which is usually marked by a very, very peaceful atmosphere. But something like this is inexcusable,” Ziesler said during a halftime interview with Sky regarding the flares thrown from the GAK fan section.