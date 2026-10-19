Disturbing scenes in Graz
Sturm Boss Rants About “Foreign Tourists”
Following the unsavory scenes before the Graz derby between Sturm and GAK (6–1), Christian Jauk spoke out clearly. “At some point, we have to put a stop to tourism from abroad if people are only coming here to cause trouble. That’s just not acceptable. Period,” the Sturm boss railed.
“As for the videos I received beforehand showing ordinary fans being attacked, I don’t want to comment on that right now,” Christian Jauk said, shaking his head in a Sky interview.
In fact, the derby atmosphere had already been palpable and audible in downtown Graz around noon on Sunday. The GAK fans had gathered at Kaiser-Josef-Platz and then marched to the stadium.
Firecrackers and flares
Firecrackers were a constant presence, and flares were also flying through the air. Upon arrival at the stadium, the first tense moments unfolded when pyrotechnic devices were thrown over police barricades toward the crowds.
Police officers seriously injured
The police presence around the arena was justified—especially near the business center not far from the highway on-ramp, where clashes broke out with a group of fans who are said to have been supported by out-of-town hooligans. In addition to property damage, two police officers were injured—apparently seriously— during the despicable incident.
Promise from GAK President
This subsequently led to a security meeting between the police and the Bundesliga. The primary cause for security concerns was the massive amount of pyrotechnic material, which caused interruptions and posed a danger during the game, particularly from the GAK section of the stands. GAK President Rene Ziesler assured that the video footage would be reviewed and appropriate measures taken.
“Well, we condemn this in the strongest possible terms. There is absolutely no excuse for this. I think today is a celebration of soccer. There are so many people here; we have a full house. I think the fans have also become increasingly accustomed to experiencing this Graz derby again, which is usually marked by a very, very peaceful atmosphere. But something like this is inexcusable,” Ziesler said during a halftime interview with Sky regarding the flares thrown from the GAK fan section.
Landslide Victory and Horrific Injury
On the sporting side: Sturm ultimately clinched the derby with a 6-1 landslide victory.
However, the home fans weren’t really in the mood to celebrate due to a serious injury to starting goalkeeper Daniil Chudjakow. The Russian suffered a broken lower leg in a collision with Jacob Italiano and will be sidelined for a long time.
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