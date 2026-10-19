Confusion Over Surgical Waiting Lists in the Federal States

Outdated information, missing patient numbers, and bizarre figures

When it comes to reporting patient and special-class figures, there are clear standouts: Salzburg, Lower Austria, and Styria disclose both figures. Burgenland and Vorarlberg also report special-class patients. In Tyrol, the figures can be found on the lists of individual hospitals, such as in Kufstein. But even the frontrunners have their shortcomings: Salzburg and Lower Austria list hip and knee replacements in a single category. Another oddity: In Salzburg, there are zero patients on the waiting list for one procedure—yet the wait time is still seven weeks.