Fifth League Win
LIVE: Salzburg Takes Early Lead Against Altach
Five games, five wins, 16-2 goal differential: Red Bull Salzburg continued its impressive home streak in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 victory over Altach.
With a commanding victory over SCR Altach, Salzburg has reclaimed second place in the Bundesliga standings. Coach Danny Röhl’s team defeated the Rheindörfler 3-0 (1-0) at home on Sunday. Haris Tabakovic (6th min.), Jesper Lindström (73rd), and Damir Redzic (89th) secured the three points. Salzburg now has 21 points, putting them three points behind league-leading Rapid and two ahead of defending champion LASK. Altach (6) remains second-to-last.
Anyone who thought Salzburg coach Röhl would make a lot of lineup changes after the 0-4 loss to AC Milan in the Europa League was proven wrong. The German made just one change to his starting lineup, with Gaoussou Diakite starting in place of Sota Kitano. Altach coach Ognjen Zaric had little reason to make changes following the 3-0 win over WAC; the suspended Mike Bähre was replaced by Vesel Demaku. The Bulls’ very first dangerous attack paid off. Lindström curled the ball with the outside of his right foot toward the onrushing Tabakovic, who simply had to stick out his foot before turning away in celebration.
The hosts remained on the attack—though without really shining. SCR defender Filip Milojevic cleared the ball away from Tabakovic, who was ready to shoot (24’); goalie Dejan Stojanovic was there to make the save after a cross from Lindström (27’). Kevin Boma was denied by the Altach goalkeeper from close range (34'). The visitors from Vorarlberg remained too inaccurate up front: Niklas Niehoff (25th minute) and Patrick Greil (31st, 45th minutes) both clearly missed Christian Zawieschitzky’s goal.
Lindström Seals the Deal
After the break, Altach captain Lukas Jäger prevented Salzburg’s second goal; Edmund Baidoo would have been ready to finish (55th minute). Referee Alain Sadikovski disallowed a header by captain Tabakovic due to a foul (57th minute). Röhl’s team had the game under control, and a set piece ultimately sealed the victory: Lindström hammered a free kick with pinpoint accuracy into the Vorarlbergers’ net. The Dane, on loan from Napoli, capped off his strong performance with his first Bundesliga goal.
Umut Tohumcu (77th) and Lindström (86th, 87.) missed chances to score the third goal, while Srdjan Hrstic (82.) and Ousmane Diawara (82., 88.) were denied by Zawieschitzky (both in the 82nd minute). Substitute Redzic finally sealed the final score after a spectacular attack. Salzburg remains the only undefeated team in the league (six wins, three draws). Next up is Thursday’s Europa League away match in Slovenia against NK Celje (9:00 p.m.). One day later, Altach will kick off the 10th round of the Bundesliga at Schnabelholz against a struggling Wiener Austria.
FC Red Bull Salzburg – SCR Altach 3–0 (1–0)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, Referee Sadikovski
Goals:
1:0 (6.) Tabakovic
2:0 (73') Lindström
3:0 (89.) Redzic
Salzburg: Zawieschitzky – Morgalla (80. Drexler), Boma, Zabransky, Schmid – Barry, Mazurek (65. Tohumcu) – Baidoo (56' Redzic), Diakite (56' Vertessen), Lindström – Tabakovic (80' Kitano)
Altach: Stojanovic – Niehoff (81. Naschberger), Zech, Milojevic, Jäger, Böckle (81. Brandtner) – Greil, Demaku (72. Eisschill), Massombo (72. Hrstic) – Diawara, Elongo-Yombo (59. Cosgun)
Yellow cards: None , respectively Milojevic
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