LIVE: Salzburg Takes Early Lead Against Altach

Anyone who thought Salzburg coach Röhl would make a lot of lineup changes after the 0-4 loss to AC Milan in the Europa League was proven wrong. The German made just one change to his starting lineup, with Gaoussou Diakite starting in place of Sota Kitano. Altach coach Ognjen Zaric had little reason to make changes following the 3-0 win over WAC; the suspended Mike Bähre was replaced by Vesel Demaku. The Bulls’ very first dangerous attack paid off. Lindström curled the ball with the outside of his right foot toward the onrushing Tabakovic, who simply had to stick out his foot before turning away in celebration.