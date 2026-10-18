LIVE: Can WAC still come back against WSG?

First shot after the restart for WAC

Thefirstchance after the break also went to WAC, as Vrioni tested Hamzic from a tight angle (51'). Things got more dangerous at the other end in the 55th minute, when Wels failed to put the ball in the net from close range. Kubatta did better shortly afterward—the center back got to the ball in the box following a free-kick cross and scored with a low shot into the far corner.