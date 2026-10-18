LIVE: Can WAC still come back against WSG?

Defeat for Carinthia
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WSG Tirol pushed WAC even deeper into a sporting crisis. The Tyroleans won 2-0 in the Lavant Valley—the Carinthians remain at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings after nine games.
WAC plunged even deeper into crisis on Sunday. The Carinthians suffered a 0–2 home loss to WSG Tirol on goals by Moritz Wels (38’) and David Kubatta (60’), leaving them still at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings. Coach Thomas Silberberger’s job is likely on the line after the team’s fifth consecutive league loss and just two points from its last eight matches.
WSG Got Off to a Good Start
The visitors got off to the better start, with Nikolai Baden Frederiksen shooting over the crossbar from about seven meters out. The Carinthians, who appeared unsettled, took about a quarter of an hour to find their footing and nearly took the lead in the 21st minute on a fluke play. WSG goalkeeper Salko Hamzic kicked the ball into Giacomo Vrioni’s foot during a botched clearance attempt, and the ball rolled off the post.
What followed was an evenly matched game in which a moment of inattention led to the first goal. Matthäus Taferner took a quick free kick; Wels ran into the penalty area and, while falling, slotted the ball past WAC goalkeeper Lior Gliklich. Three minutes later, Baden Frederiksen was denied by the home team’s goalkeeper from a good position; then the Carinthians squandered a golden opportunity to equalize: Neither Emmanuel Agyemang nor Phillip Verhounig could beat Hamzic from close range (44th minute).
First shot after the restart for WAC
Thefirstchance after the break also went to WAC, as Vrioni tested Hamzic from a tight angle (51'). Things got more dangerous at the other end in the 55th minute, when Wels failed to put the ball in the net from close range. Kubatta did better shortly afterward—the center back got to the ball in the box following a free-kick cross and scored with a low shot into the far corner.
After that, there wasn’t much action left at the Lavanttal Arena. WAC had more possession but couldn’t find a way to turn the game around. WSG came closer to scoring a third goal but was too sloppy in many counterattacks.
Bundesliga (Round 9): WAC – WSG Tirol 0–2 (0–1)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, Simsek
Goals: 0–1 (38') Wels, 0–2 (60') Kubatta
WAC: Gliklich – Wohlmuth, Sulzner (70’ Behounek), C. Diabate, Drame, Schwarz (46’ Hassler) – Schabauer (46’ Djuric), Agyemang, Fitz – Verhounig (46’ Karamoko), Vrioni (74’ Pink)
WSG: Hamzic – Boras, Kubatta, D. Gugganig, Oswald – Taferner, Strieding – Goiginger (69' Gschösser), Wels (84' Hinterseer), Olakigbe (69' Satin) – Baden Frederiksen (46. Sabitzer)
Yellow cards: Fitz, Sulzner; D. Gugganig, Eckmayr (substitute goalkeeper), Strieding
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