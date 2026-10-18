Barbershop owners allegedly sold drugs

Both have prior convictions

“Of course, we’ll have to see what else comes to light. Although the case file is very extensive, there is no solid evidence in sight,” says defense attorney Lanzinger. Incidentally, the two men, who deny the allegations in their entirety, are not exactly clean slates: The older brother has been convicted twice for making dangerous threats and once for assault; the younger brother has been convicted once for giving false testimony and a second time for aggravated coercion and assault. The presumption of innocence applies.