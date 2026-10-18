Austria fans are furious: “We’ve had enough!”

Now, hard work is needed, Helm said. “We—and especially I—have to put in a lot of effort to improve the situation.” He himself has a code of conduct: “I have to stay clear-headed, remain consistent, and address issues directly— not shy away from them. In phases like this, you have to be at your absolute best; you can’t afford to be indecisive.” The 43-year-old also said: “Especially during this phase, you have to stay clear and consistent and give your best every day. I can guarantee that I’ll face the challenges and the criticism head-on.”