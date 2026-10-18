Situation Growing Increasingly Precarious
Austria fans are furious: “We’ve had enough!”
Austria Vienna suffered yet another disappointment on Saturday night with a 2-3 loss in Ried. Frustration is running high not only among the players but also among the fans. “We’ve had enough,” chanted the fans in the stands.
For Wiener Austria, the situation in the Bundesliga is becoming increasingly precarious. Saturday’s 2–3 loss in Ried marked their sixth defeat in the first nine rounds—the “Violets” have never lost at this rate so early in the season. Coach Stephan Helm is on thin ice, but he remained defiant. “No one needs to think I’m falling into depression,” the Burgenland native said in a Sky interview.
The loss in the Innviertel was “a symbol of our situation,” explained Helm. Austria carelessly squandered an early lead and hit the post just before the ultimately decisive 1–3 goal. “We’re conceding too many goals and aren’t being rewarded for our effort,” the coach summed up.
Now, hard work is needed, Helm said. “We—and especially I—have to put in a lot of effort to improve the situation.” He himself has a code of conduct: “I have to stay clear-headed, remain consistent, and address issues directly— not shy away from them. In phases like this, you have to be at your absolute best; you can’t afford to be indecisive.” The 43-year-old also said: “Especially during this phase, you have to stay clear and consistent and give your best every day. I can guarantee that I’ll face the challenges and the criticism head-on.”
Sahin-Radlinger Stands Behind Helm
Managing Director Tomas Zorn did not issue a statement after the match, but Helm received support from goalie Samuel Sahin-Radlinger. “It’s not the coach’s fault that we’re making the same positioning mistake for the second or third time in a row.” The Ried native expressed understanding for the frustration of the fans who had traveled with the team. “I’m a bit at a loss for words that we once again couldn’t hold it together for the full 90 minutes.”
Nevertheless, Helm emphasized that his team is intact. “I haven’t seen a team that’s falling apart.” That’s another reason why he’s looking to the future with optimism . “If all the players are available and in good form, we’ll win a game like this.”
First Altach, then the home derby
The next opportunity for an Austria victory comes on Friday at SCR Altach, followed by thehome derbyagainst league-leading Rapid. The in-form Rieder side will face a tough test this coming Saturday on the road against runner-up Sturm Graz. The Innviertler, who have moved up to fourth place—at least temporarily—are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches and have won all three of their most recent league games.
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