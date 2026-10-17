Political Scientist Sees “Darkest Moment” for Ukrainians

The professor of international relations and geopolitics at the University of Cologne sees the Ukrainian head of state’s refusal in 2019 to provide Trump with evidence of allegedly questionable business dealings by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in Ukraine as the “root cause of the antipathy” toward Zelenskyy.

“They can’t survive without U.S. data”

Even if Trump were to turn his attention back to Ukraine after the November midterm elections, the coming weeks could cause long-term damage, Fischer warned. Ukraine is nearly 100 percent dependent on the U.S. for its air defense. “Even when it comes to offensive operations deep within Russian territory, they can’t survive without American intelligence,” the expert explained.